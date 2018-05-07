La primera fecha del CPAN

ULTIMA JORNADA. La actividad concluyó ayer con una serie de postas mixtas (4×50 libre).

RIO GRANDE.- Con 496 puntos, el Club Punta Arenas, de la localidad homónima, ganó la 1ª fecha del Circuito Patagónico Austral de Natación (CPAN), disputado entre el viernes 4 y el domingo 6 en el Natatorio Municipal Eva Perón de esta ciudad. Lo escoltaron la Escuela Municipal de Natación, de Ushuaia (383); y el organizador del evento (368).

En los cuadros adjuntos aparecen los integrantes del Natatorio Municipal Eva Perón, y el detalle de cada una de sus pruebas individuales.

 

Posiciones (1ª fecha)

1.Club Punta Arenas Punta Arenas 496,0

2.Escuela Municipal Ushuaia 383,0

3.Natatorio Municipal Río Grande 368,0

4.Hispano Americano Río Gallegos 351,0

5.Club Cormupa Punta Arenas 301,5

6.Natatorio Municipal C.L.P.Buena 253,0

7.Club Patagonia Punta Arenas 126,5

Escuela Municipal Natación – Río Grande

Ludmila Almendra 2008 10/11 años (infantiles)

Nayla Andrade 2002 16/18 años (juveniles)

Agustina Ascar 2002 16/18 años (juveniles)

Katrina Bahamonde 2006 12/13 (menores)

Rocío Balderrama 2007 10/11 (infantiles)

Gabriel Blanco 2006 12/13 (menores)

Ludmila Calvismonti 2000 16/18 (juveniles)

Yazmín Calvismonti 2006 12/13 (menores)

Mauricio Corrales 2001 16/18 (juveniles)

Enzo Cravero 2000 16/18 (juveniles)

Ezequiel Cravero 2003 14/15 años (cadetes)

Yair Ibarra 2007 10/11 años (infantiles)

Victoria Iriarte 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)

Agostina Leguizamón 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)

Lucía Leiva 2005 12/13 años (menores)

Máximo Llamedo 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)

Sofía Llancopani 2007 10/11 años (infantiles)

Bautista Lobato 2007 10/11 años (infantiles)

Ezequiel Martínez 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)

Lucía Martínez 2008 10/11 años (infantiles)

Lucía Martínez 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)

Mía Oyarzo 2003 14/15 años (cadetes)

Francisco Picatto 2002 16/18 años (juveniles)

Sofía Ríos 2006 12/13 años (menores)

Maitena Riveros 2006 12/13 años (menores)

Victoria Ruitti 2007 10/11 años (infantiles)

Antonella Sager 2008 10/11 años (infantiles)

Lucía Villalobos 2005 12/13 años (menores)

Rocío Villalobos 2003 14/15 años (cadetes)

Andrade

Libre-100 1:14.03 7

Espalda-100 1:22.97 4

L.Calvismonti

Libre-100 1:13.73 6

Combin-200 3:05.74 6

Pecho-100 1:32.95 4

Espalda-100 1:32.56 9

Ascar

Libre-100 1:14.59 8

Espalda-100 1:32.23 8

Pecho-100 1:35.79 5

Combin-200 3:07.07 7

Oyarzo

Libre-100 1:06.04 4

Espalda-100 1:16.24 2

Mariposa-100 1:16.54 3

Pecho-100 1:24.54 1

Combin-200 2:41.61 2

Iriarte

Libre-100 1:05.39 2

Espalda-100 1:18.30 4

Mariposa-100 1:20.32 4

Combin-200 2:49.28 5

R.Villalobos

Libre-100 1:09.54 6

Espalda-100 1:20.49 6

Mariposa-100 1:23.19 7

Pecho-100 1:32.46 6

Combin-200 2:53.22 6

L.Martínez (14/15)

Libre-100 1:11.24 9

Espalda-100 1:24.52 9

Pecho-100 1:34.94 9

Combin-200 2:57.75 9

Leguizamón

Libre-100 1:14.66 11

Espalda-100 1:29.87 12

Mariposa-100 1:33.52 9

Combin-200 3:11.10 12

Ríos

Libre-50 31.74 5

Libre-100 1:08.43 3

Espalda-50 37.63 6

Mariposa-50 37.02 10

Pecho-50 50.44 25

Combin-200 3:05.31 14

L.Villalobos

Libre-50 31.30 1

Libre-100 1:14.11 15

Espalda-50 38.13 7

Mariposa-50 38.84 15

Pecho-50 46.43 14

Combin-200 3:01.99 11

Leiva

Libre-50 38.91 26

Libre-100 1:22.07 23

Espalda-50 43.28 21

Mariposa-50 48.12 26

Pecho-50 46.80 16

Combin-200 3:28.16 23

Riveros

Libre-50 39.53 28

Libre-100 1:26.85 28

Espalda-50 45.15 25

Mariposa-50 56.05 33

Pecho-50 49.69 21

Combin-200 3:38.53 25

Bahamonde

Libre-50 44.23 33

Libre-100 1:32.38 32

Espalda-50 44.69 24

Mariposa-50 48.64 27

Pecho-50 ——– dq

Combin-200 3:53.64 29

Y.Calvismonti

Libre-50 ——– dq

Libre-100 1:53.32 36

Espalda-50 1:01.63 34

Mariposa-50 55.82 32

Pecho-50 59.80 32

Sager

Libre-50 42.48 16

Libre-100 1:29.45 13

Espalda-50 50.92 18

Mariposa-50 53.68 15

Pecho-50 1:04.76 23

Combin-100 1:48.90 15

Ruitti

Libre-50 43.31 18

Libre-100 1:37.04 21

Espalda-50 49.75 17

Mariposa-50 51.52 12

Pecho-50 59.35 16

Combin-100 1:50.81 17

Almendra

Libre-50 43.59 19

Libre-100 1:34.15 17

Pecho-50 ——– dq

Combin-100 1:52.03 20

Llancopani

Libre-50 43.89 20

Libre-100 1:32.48 16

Espalda-50 49.62 15

Mariposa-50 59.81 27

Combin-100 1:51.80 19

Balderrama

Libre-50 53.60 36

Espalda-50 1:02.86 36

Combin-100 2:24.82 37

L.Martínez (10/11)

Libre-50 1:00.12 39

Espalda-50 1:09.39 39

Combin-100 2:34.39 39

Picatto

Libre-100 55.61 1

Espalda-100 1:03.71 1

Mariposa-100 1:00.13 1

Pecho-100 1:08.24 1

Combinado-200 2:20.32 2

En.Cravero

Libre-100 58.35 3

Espalda-100 1:09.36 3

Mariposa-100 1:09.02 3

Combin-200 2:31.66 5

Corrales

Libre-100 59.78 4

Espalda-100 1:12.13 4

Mariposa-100 1:10.41 5

Pecho-100 1:18.54 4

Combin-200 2:28.81 3

Llamedo

Libre-100 1:02.00 7

Espalda-100 1:14.24 7

Mariposa-100 1:14.15 8

Pecho-100 1:17.82 4

Combin-200 2:31.88 4

Ez.Cravero

Libre-100 1:06.43 11

Espalda-100 1:15.08 8

Pecho-100 1:30.42 10

Combin-200 2:51.69 11

E.Martínez

Libre-100 1:27.14 16

Espalda-100 1:41.04 15

Pecho-100 ——– dq

Blanco

Libre-50 37.43 16

Libre-100 1:20.68 15

Espalda-50 44.21 15

Mariposa-50 42.08 11

Pecho-50 52.80 16

Combin-200 3:28.32 14

Ibarra

Libre-50 42.51 9

Libre-100 1:38.68 7

Espalda-50 46.70 6

Mariposa-50 52.56 6

Pecho-50 59.81 9

Combin-100 1:42.74 5

Lobato

Libre-50 45.02 10

Libre-100 1:42.19 11

Espalda-50 53.88 14

Mariposa-50 1:02.87 16

Combin-100 2:07.44 17