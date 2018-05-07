La primera fecha del CPAN

RIO GRANDE.- Con 496 puntos, el Club Punta Arenas, de la localidad homónima, ganó la 1ª fecha del Circuito Patagónico Austral de Natación (CPAN), disputado entre el viernes 4 y el domingo 6 en el Natatorio Municipal Eva Perón de esta ciudad. Lo escoltaron la Escuela Municipal de Natación, de Ushuaia (383); y el organizador del evento (368).
En los cuadros adjuntos aparecen los integrantes del Natatorio Municipal Eva Perón, y el detalle de cada una de sus pruebas individuales.
Posiciones (1ª fecha)
P/Equipo Ciudad Pts.
1.Club Punta Arenas Punta Arenas 496,0
2.Escuela Municipal Ushuaia 383,0
3.Natatorio Municipal Río Grande 368,0
P/Equipo Ciudad Pts.
4.Hispano Americano Río Gallegos 351,0
5.Club Cormupa Punta Arenas 301,5
6.Natatorio Municipal C.L.P.Buena 253,0
7.Club Patagonia Punta Arenas 126,5
Escuela Municipal Natación – Río Grande
Nadador/a Año Categoría
Ludmila Almendra 2008 10/11 años (infantiles)
Nayla Andrade 2002 16/18 años (juveniles)
Agustina Ascar 2002 16/18 años (juveniles)
Katrina Bahamonde 2006 12/13 (menores)
Rocío Balderrama 2007 10/11 (infantiles)
Gabriel Blanco 2006 12/13 (menores)
Ludmila Calvismonti 2000 16/18 (juveniles)
Yazmín Calvismonti 2006 12/13 (menores)
Mauricio Corrales 2001 16/18 (juveniles)
Enzo Cravero 2000 16/18 (juveniles)
Ezequiel Cravero 2003 14/15 años (cadetes)
Yair Ibarra 2007 10/11 años (infantiles)
Victoria Iriarte 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)
Agostina Leguizamón 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)
Lucía Leiva 2005 12/13 años (menores)
Nadador/a Año Categoría
Máximo Llamedo 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)
Sofía Llancopani 2007 10/11 años (infantiles)
Bautista Lobato 2007 10/11 años (infantiles)
Ezequiel Martínez 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)
Lucía Martínez 2008 10/11 años (infantiles)
Lucía Martínez 2004 14/15 años (cadetes)
Mía Oyarzo 2003 14/15 años (cadetes)
Francisco Picatto 2002 16/18 años (juveniles)
Sofía Ríos 2006 12/13 años (menores)
Maitena Riveros 2006 12/13 años (menores)
Victoria Ruitti 2007 10/11 años (infantiles)
Antonella Sager 2008 10/11 años (infantiles)
Lucía Villalobos 2005 12/13 años (menores)
Rocío Villalobos 2003 14/15 años (cadetes)
Andrade
Libre-100 1:14.03 7
Espalda-100 1:22.97 4
L.Calvismonti
Libre-100 1:13.73 6
Combin-200 3:05.74 6
Pecho-100 1:32.95 4
Espalda-100 1:32.56 9
Ascar
Libre-100 1:14.59 8
Espalda-100 1:32.23 8
Pecho-100 1:35.79 5
Combin-200 3:07.07 7
Oyarzo
Libre-100 1:06.04 4
Espalda-100 1:16.24 2
Mariposa-100 1:16.54 3
Pecho-100 1:24.54 1
Combin-200 2:41.61 2
Iriarte
Libre-100 1:05.39 2
Espalda-100 1:18.30 4
Mariposa-100 1:20.32 4
Combin-200 2:49.28 5
R.Villalobos
Libre-100 1:09.54 6
Espalda-100 1:20.49 6
Mariposa-100 1:23.19 7
Pecho-100 1:32.46 6
Combin-200 2:53.22 6
L.Martínez (14/15)
Libre-100 1:11.24 9
Espalda-100 1:24.52 9
Pecho-100 1:34.94 9
Combin-200 2:57.75 9
Leguizamón
Libre-100 1:14.66 11
Espalda-100 1:29.87 12
Mariposa-100 1:33.52 9
Combin-200 3:11.10 12
Ríos
Libre-50 31.74 5
Libre-100 1:08.43 3
Espalda-50 37.63 6
Mariposa-50 37.02 10
Pecho-50 50.44 25
Combin-200 3:05.31 14
L.Villalobos
Libre-50 31.30 1
Libre-100 1:14.11 15
Espalda-50 38.13 7
Mariposa-50 38.84 15
Pecho-50 46.43 14
Combin-200 3:01.99 11
Leiva
Libre-50 38.91 26
Libre-100 1:22.07 23
Espalda-50 43.28 21
Mariposa-50 48.12 26
Pecho-50 46.80 16
Combin-200 3:28.16 23
Riveros
Libre-50 39.53 28
Libre-100 1:26.85 28
Espalda-50 45.15 25
Mariposa-50 56.05 33
Pecho-50 49.69 21
Combin-200 3:38.53 25
Bahamonde
Libre-50 44.23 33
Libre-100 1:32.38 32
Espalda-50 44.69 24
Mariposa-50 48.64 27
Pecho-50 ——– dq
Combin-200 3:53.64 29
Y.Calvismonti
Libre-50 ——– dq
Libre-100 1:53.32 36
Espalda-50 1:01.63 34
Mariposa-50 55.82 32
Pecho-50 59.80 32
Sager
Libre-50 42.48 16
Libre-100 1:29.45 13
Espalda-50 50.92 18
Mariposa-50 53.68 15
Pecho-50 1:04.76 23
Combin-100 1:48.90 15
Ruitti
Libre-50 43.31 18
Libre-100 1:37.04 21
Espalda-50 49.75 17
Mariposa-50 51.52 12
Pecho-50 59.35 16
Combin-100 1:50.81 17
Almendra
Libre-50 43.59 19
Libre-100 1:34.15 17
Pecho-50 ——– dq
Combin-100 1:52.03 20
Llancopani
Libre-50 43.89 20
Libre-100 1:32.48 16
Espalda-50 49.62 15
Mariposa-50 59.81 27
Combin-100 1:51.80 19
Balderrama
Libre-50 53.60 36
Espalda-50 1:02.86 36
Combin-100 2:24.82 37
L.Martínez (10/11)
Libre-50 1:00.12 39
Espalda-50 1:09.39 39
Combin-100 2:34.39 39
Picatto
Libre-100 55.61 1
Espalda-100 1:03.71 1
Mariposa-100 1:00.13 1
Pecho-100 1:08.24 1
Combinado-200 2:20.32 2
En.Cravero
Libre-100 58.35 3
Espalda-100 1:09.36 3
Mariposa-100 1:09.02 3
Combin-200 2:31.66 5
Corrales
Libre-100 59.78 4
Espalda-100 1:12.13 4
Mariposa-100 1:10.41 5
Pecho-100 1:18.54 4
Combin-200 2:28.81 3
Llamedo
Libre-100 1:02.00 7
Espalda-100 1:14.24 7
Mariposa-100 1:14.15 8
Pecho-100 1:17.82 4
Combin-200 2:31.88 4
Ez.Cravero
Libre-100 1:06.43 11
Espalda-100 1:15.08 8
Pecho-100 1:30.42 10
Combin-200 2:51.69 11
E.Martínez
Libre-100 1:27.14 16
Espalda-100 1:41.04 15
Pecho-100 ——– dq
Blanco
Libre-50 37.43 16
Libre-100 1:20.68 15
Espalda-50 44.21 15
Mariposa-50 42.08 11
Pecho-50 52.80 16
Combin-200 3:28.32 14
Ibarra
Libre-50 42.51 9
Libre-100 1:38.68 7
Espalda-50 46.70 6
Mariposa-50 52.56 6
Pecho-50 59.81 9
Combin-100 1:42.74 5
Lobato
Libre-50 45.02 10
Libre-100 1:42.19 11
Espalda-50 53.88 14
Mariposa-50 1:02.87 16
Combin-100 2:07.44 17